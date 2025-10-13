Senuran Muthusamy's six-fer restricts Pakistan in Lahore Test: Key stats

Left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy's brilliant spin bowling on Day 2 of the first Test match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium helped South Africa dismiss Pakistan for 378 runs. Muthusamy took six wickets in a stellar performance, helping his team gain an upper hand in the match. He was instrumental in breaking partnerships and taking crucial wickets, including that of Mohammad Rizwan, who scored a hard-fought 75 off 140 deliveries. This was Muthusamy's maiden Test fifer. Here are his stats.

Bowling brilliance Muthusamy shines with 6 wickets Muthusamy's spell was nothing short of a nightmare for the Pakistani batsmen. He dismissed Noman Ali and Sajid Khan for ducks to complete his five-wicket haul. The left-arm spinner then bowled Shaheen Afridi for seven, taking his tally to six wickets and leaving Pakistan at nine down. Rizwan was his maiden scalp on Day 2. Thanks to Muthusamy's brilliance, Pakistan lost their last five wickets for just 16 runs.

Innings conclusion South Africa's bowling attack Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen also played a crucial role in ending Pakistan's innings by dismissing Salman Ali Agha for a composed 93 off 145 balls. The innings was decorated with five fours and three sixes. Subrayen chipped in with two wickets while Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer claimed one wicket each, contributing to South Africa's dominant bowling performance.

Match progress Pakistan recover well on Day 1 On Day 1, Pakistan recovered well after Abdullah Shafique fell cheaply to Rabada for two. Skipper Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq steadied the innings with a 161-run partnership for the second wicket. Imam scored a fluent 93 off 153 balls while Shan contributed 76 off 147 balls with nine boundaries and a six. Meanwhile, Imam and Saud Shakeel (0) were Muthusamy's only victims on the opening day.