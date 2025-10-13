Shai Hope completes 2,000 Test runs with century vs India
What's the story
Star West Indies batter Shai Hope smoked a brilliant hundred in the third innings of the second and final Test against India in Delhi. It was a knock of character from Hope as WI are following on in the contest. This was Hope's third hundred in the Test format and his first since 2017. He also went past 2,000 Test runs during his stay.
Knock
Hope powers WI alongside Campbell
West Indies perished for 248 in their first innings, responding to India's total of 518/5d. The hosts had another solid start in the third innings as Hope arrived with the scorecard reading 35/2. However, he joined forces with fellow centurion John Campbell (115), and the duo WI past 200 with a 177-run stand. Hope completed his hundred on Day 4 afternoon.
DYK
Hope dismissed for 103
Hope was eventually dismissed for 103 after being bowled by Mohammed Siraj. He smoked 12 fours and two sixes during his 214-ball stay. Meanwhile, Hope's previous two Test hundreds came against England in a single match at Leeds back in 2017. As per Cricbuzz, the 31-year-old became the first WI player to feature in 50-plus Test innings between two tons (58).
Career
2,000 Test runs for Hope
Playing his 43rd Test, Hope has raced to 2,005 runs at an average of 25.37. He owns five fifties besides three hundreds. 283 of his runs have come across 10 innings against India at 28.30. This was his maiden 50-plus score against the opponent. Meanwhile, this was also Hope's maiden hundred across 24 Test innings in Asia.