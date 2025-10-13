Salman Agha slams 93 vs SA in Lahore Test: Stats 

Pakistan all-rounder Agha Salman narrowly missed out on his fourth century in Test cricket . He was dismissed for 93 in the morning session of Day 2 of the ongoing opening Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Salman went down as the last batter as the hosts finished at 378/10 batting first. Here we look at his stats.

Knock A soild stand with Rizwan Salman arrived to bat on Day 1 after Pakistan suffered a mini collapse - going from 163/1 to 199/5. However, the all-rounder found a potent partner in Mohammad Rizwan (74) as the duo powered Pakistan with a 163-run partnership. Salman was the aggressor in the partnership as he completed his fifty in the final session before being dismissed by Prenelan Subrayen on Day 2.

Stats 10th fifty for the batter Salman's 93 came off 145 balls as he smoked three sixes besides five fours. Across 22 Tests, the batter has raced to 1,410 runs at an average of 40.28, as per ESPNcricinfo. In addition to three tons, he has smashed 10 fifties. In three games versus SA, Salman owns 179 runs at 35.80. This was his maiden 50-plus score against them.