14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi named vice-captain of Bihar in Ranji Trophy

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old cricketing prodigy, has been appointed as the vice-captain of Bihar for the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) just two days before the start of the tournament on October 15. The team will be led by batter Sakibul Gani.

Selection criteria Stellar performance for India Under-19 team Suryavanshi's selection as vice-captain comes after his stellar performance for the India Under-19 team during their Australia tour. He scored a 78-ball century in the first four-day match in Brisbane and was India's second-highest run-scorer in the multi-day series with 133 runs across three innings. Prior to that, he had also impressed on England tour, scoring a record-breaking youth ODI century.

IPL journey Breakthrough stint in IPL 2025 Suryavanshi made headlines earlier this year when he became the youngest player to be picked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at just 13. He played seven matches in the 2025 edition, all as an opener, scoring a total of 252 runs at an impressive strike rate of over 200. In May, he also became the youngest centurion in men's T20s with a blistering century off just 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

Team outlook Bihar optimistic about Suryavanshi's impact Bihar had a disappointing 2024-25 season, failing to win any matches and getting relegated. However, the BCA is hopeful that Suryavanshi's talent and experience will help the team bounce back. Harsh Vardhan, president of the BCA, said Suryavanshi has been elevated because of his talent and experience. He is a prodigy who made his first-class debut at 12, scored an IPL century at 13, and remains unfazed by all the attention.