Mohammad Rizwan hammers his 12th fifty in Test cricket: Stats 

Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan hammered a fine 74 versus South Africa in the first Test being held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Resuming Day 2 on a score of 62*, Rizwan could only add 12 runs to his tally before being dismissed. Nevertheless, his efforts pushed the Pakistan team past 350. Here we decode Rizwan's stellar performance.

Knock Rizwan shared a defining stand with Salman On Day 1, Pakistan lost four wickets for just 36 runs after being well placed at 163/1. Salman Agha arrived at this juncture and rescued the hosts with a defining 163-run partnership with Rizwan. This stand meant Pakistan went past the 360-run mark. Rizwan, who was solid against the SA spinners, missed out on his ton. Senuran Muthusamy ended his stay in the middle.

Stats A look at Rizwan's Test stats Rizwan's 75 was laced with two fours and as many sixes. He faced 140 balls. Playing his 40th Test, Rizwan has raced to 2,348 runs at 41.19. In addition to 12 fifties, he owns three tons. In five matches versus SA, Rizwan has completed 358 runs at an average of 51.14. This was his maiden Test fifty against them (100: 1).