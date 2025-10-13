Mohammad Rizwan hammers his 12th fifty in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan hammered a fine 74 versus South Africa in the first Test being held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Resuming Day 2 on a score of 62*, Rizwan could only add 12 runs to his tally before being dismissed. Nevertheless, his efforts pushed the Pakistan team past 350. Here we decode Rizwan's stellar performance.
Knock
Rizwan shared a defining stand with Salman
On Day 1, Pakistan lost four wickets for just 36 runs after being well placed at 163/1. Salman Agha arrived at this juncture and rescued the hosts with a defining 163-run partnership with Rizwan. This stand meant Pakistan went past the 360-run mark. Rizwan, who was solid against the SA spinners, missed out on his ton. Senuran Muthusamy ended his stay in the middle.
Stats
A look at Rizwan's Test stats
Rizwan's 75 was laced with two fours and as many sixes. He faced 140 balls. Playing his 40th Test, Rizwan has raced to 2,348 runs at 41.19. In addition to 12 fifties, he owns three tons. In five matches versus SA, Rizwan has completed 358 runs at an average of 51.14. This was his maiden Test fifty against them (100: 1).
Information
Salman, Rizwan set this record
According to ESPNcricinfo, Salman and Rizwan recorded the best partnership for Pakistan against SA for the sixth wicket or lower in Test cricket (163). They went past Azhar Mahmood and Mushtaq Ahmed, who added 151 runs for the 10th wicket in the 1997 Rawalpindi affair.