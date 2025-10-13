Listing batters with 900-plus runs in India-Australia WODIs

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana recently became the second-highest run-scorer in Women's One Day Internationals (ODIs) between India and Australia. She achieved this feat during the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup match on Sunday at Visakhapatnam. Albeit in a losing cause, Mandhana made a fiery 80 off just 66 balls as India posted 330/10 while batting first. On this note, we list down the batters with 900-plus runs in India-Australia WODIs.

#4 Ellyse Perry - 911 runs The aforementioned World Cup game also saw Ellyse Perry join the 900-run club in India-Australia WODIs. She made an unbeaten 47 from 52 balls with the help of five fours besides a six as the Aussies accomplished the 331-run target with an over to spare. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 31 matches versus India, Perry has raced to 911 runs at a fine average of 45.55. This includes eight 50-plus scores, including a ton.

#3 Karen Rolton - 924 runs At number three, we have Karen Rolton, who also enjoyed operating against the Indian team. The batter smoked 924 runs across 25 games against India with the help of two tons and seven fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, her average of 54.35 is the best among players with at least 550 runs in India-Australia clashes.

#2 Smriti Mandhana - 996 runs As mentioned, Mandhana went past Rolton's tally to become the second-highest run-getter in this rivalry. Having played 20 WODIs against the Aussies, Mandhana has completed 996 runs at an average of 49.80. Mandhana has 10 50-plus scores against the Aussies, including four tons. No other batter has more hundreds against the Women in Yellow in this format.