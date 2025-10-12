Women's WC: Dominant Australia stun India with record run chase 

Team Australia has scripted a ton of records with a thumping three-wicket win over India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash in Visakhapatnam. Skipper Alyssa Healy's stunning hundred helped Australia accomplish the highest successful run chase in WODI history (Target: 331 runs). Earlier in the game, the Indian innings was powered by their openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana .

1st innings India posted a massive total Batting first in the high-voltage contest, India were off to a flier as their openers Mandhana and Pratika Rawal added 155 runs. The hosts were thereafter powered by cameos from Harleen Deol (38), Harmanpreet Kaur (22), Jemimah Rodrigues (33), and Richa Ghosh (32). However, a stunning fifer from Annabel Sutherland meant India went from 294/4 to 330/10 in 48.5 overs.

Chase How did the run chase pan out? Chasing 331, the Aussies were off to a flier with Healy and her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield (40) adding 85 runs. Healy also formed 50-plus stands with Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner (45) before departing for 142. Perry, who returned to the field after getting retired hurt, held her nerves in the end overs as the Aussies prevailed with six balls to spare.

DYK Vital 40s from the trio Litchfield complemented Healy with a 39-ball 40-run knock. She smashed six boundaries and a maximum. Gardener made a solid 46-ball 45 (3 fours, 1 six). Meanwhile, Perry opearated well with the tail-enders and finished the game with a maxium. Her unbeaten 47 came from 52 balls as she also smashed five fours besides that six.

Mandhana Mandhana goes past 5,000 WODI runs Mandhana made 80 off just 66 balls. The batter also went past 5,000 WODI runs during her stay (now 5,022). She is the fastest to reach this milestone, having taken just 112 innings. Her tally includes 13 tons and 33 half-centuries. With her 18th run in the game, Mandhana became the first-ever batter to complete 1,000 runs in a calendar year in WODIs.

Feat Second-highest scorer in IND-AUS WODIs Playing her 20th WODI against the Aussies, Mandhana has completed 996 runs at an average of 49.80 (100s: 4, 50s: 6). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana went past Karen Rolton's tally of 924 runs to become the second-highest run-getter in India-Australia WODIs. Mandhana's former teammate Mithali Raj (1,123) is now the only batter with more runs in this rivalry.

Information Another feat for Mandhana With her latest knock, Mandhana became batter to register five consecutive 50-plus scores against Australia in WODIs. Her previous scores against them are 105, 58, 117, 125.

Rawal Seventh WODI fifty for Rawal Rawal made 75 off 96 balls, having smashed 10 fours and a six. The 25-year-old now owns eight 50-plus scores across 21 appearances (100: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, her seventh WODI fifty took her tally to 982 runs at an average of 49.10. This was her second fifty across four outings against the Aussies. Meanwhile, Rawal also hammered her maiden Women's WC fifty.

Partnership Mandhana, Rawal script this partnership record As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana and Rawal set the record for the highest-ever opening partnership against Australia in WODIs (155 runs). They broke the previous record of 119 runs set by England's Caroline Atkins and Sarah Taylor in 2009. No other pair even boasts a 110-run partnership versus Australia in a Women's WC game.

Rodrigues Rodrigues gets to 1,500 runs in Women's ODIs Batting at number five, Rodrigues scored 33 off just 21 balls. The dasher hammered five fours during her stay. Rodrigues went past 1,500 runs in Women's ODIs during her stay. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rodrigues's latest knock saw her race to 1,522 runs at an average of 31.06. In addition to two tons, she has slammed seven fifties, with her best score being 123.

DYK Record score for India The 330/10 in this clash is now India's highest score in Women's WCs. Their only other 300-plus score came against WI in the 2022 Hamilton match (317/8). Meanwhile, this was also India's second 300-plus WODI score against Australia. They had posted 369/10 against them in the Delhi WODI last month. Meanwhile, Australia conceded over 300 runs for the first time in a WC contest.

Sutherland Sutherland claims fifer versus India Sutherland, who claimed 5/40 from 9.5 overs, claimed her maiden WODI fifer. With this spell, she also raced past 50 wickets (now 53) at an average of 20.60. 22 of her scalps have come in 10 games versus India at 15.63. As per Cricbuzz, Sutherland became the third Aussie bowler with a Women's WC fifer. She has joined Tina Macpherson and Lyn Fullston (twice).

Information Three-fer for Sophie Molineux Though left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux went for 75 runs in her 10 overs, she also picked up three wickets. Molineux now boasts 29 wickets from 15 WODIs at an average of 14.86. She boasts nine wickets versus India at 28.33.

Deol Deol completes 1,000 runs in WODI cricket Deol scored 38 off 42 balls with the help of three fours and a six. She completed 1,000 runs in Women's One-Day Internationals with this knock. She has raced to 1,026 runs from 33 innings. The middle-order batter has an average of 33.09 and a strike rate of 76.91. Her tally includes a century and four half-centuries.

Healy Healy joins these names Healy made 142 off 107 balls, having smoked 21 fours and three sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Healy now has the joint-most Women's WC tons for Australia (3). She has joined Karen Rolton and Meg Lanning at the top. Playing her 20th WC game, she has raced to 788 runs at a brilliant average of 52.53 (50s: 3).

Career Six tons in WODIs Overall, the keeper-batter's tally of six WODI hundreds is only third to Lanning (15) and Rolton (8) for Australia. Healy's latest ton has taken her WODI tally to 3,445 runs from 121 games at an average of 35.15 (50s: 18). 752 of her runs have come versus India at 44.23 (50s: 3. This was also her second WODI hundred in India.

More records Highest WC score vs India Healy's 142 is now the highest-individual score against India in World Cup history. She went past England's Charlotte Edwards, who made 109 in the 2013 Brabourne affair. Overall, the keeper-batter also recorded the third-highest score in WC run chase. She is only behind Lanning (152* vs SL, 2017) and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (148* vs Australia, 2022).

Chase Record chase for the Women in Yellow As mentioned, the Aussies scripted the highest successful chase in WODIs. The only other 300-plus successful WODI chase belongs to Sri Lanka (302 - vs South Africa, Potchefstroom, 2024). Having accomplished the 278-run target against India in 2022, Australia also had the previous highest-successful chase in WCs. Meanwhile, 661 runs were scored in this game, the third-highest match aggregate in a Women's ODI.

Charani Maiden three-fer for Charani Though most of the Indian bowlers endured a hard time, left-arm spinner Shree Charani finished with 3/41 from her quota of 10 overs - her best bowling figures in WODIs. The left-arm spinner has now raced to 15 wickets from 13 games at 39.80 (ER: 5.22). Charani now owns six wickets from four games in the ongoing competition at 23.50.

Other bowlers Two wickets each for Amanjot, Deepti Veteran off-spinner Deepti Sharma supported Charani well by claiming 2/52 from her 10 overs. This spell took her WODI tally to 149 wickets from 116 games at 28.07. Pacer Amanjot Kaur, who returned with 2/68 from her nine overs, was the only other bowler to strike in the match. She now owns 17 wickets from 12 WODIs at 30.11.