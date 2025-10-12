Imam-ul-Haq reacts after hammering 93 on Test comeback

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq made a strong statement after scoring 93 runs in his comeback Test match against South Africa. He said he has worked on his batting and shot development, but discipline was never an issue in his career. "I have not worked on improving discipline like you asked because I have never had such a problem, nor has anyone spoken to me about any attitude issues with me," he told reporters after the match.

Comeback details Imam scores 93 on Test return Imam-ul-Haq returned to the Test side after his last appearance in Australia in December 2023. He scored a brilliant 93 runs, helping Pakistan reach a strong position of 313 for five at the end of Day 1 in the first Test against South Africa. The seasoned opener last played for Pakistan in an ODI series in New Zealand earlier this year.

Team dynamics 'I have nothing to say on that' Imam-ul-Haq accepted that being in and out of the team is part of a professional cricketer's life. "I have nothing to say on that yes what I have learnt is that when you get an opportunity try to make the most of it because we are lucky to be playing for Pakistan from a population of millions," he said. He also spoke about his disappointment at missing out on a century, noting that Pakistani batters have struggled with big innings in the past.

Pitch debate Imam defends spin-friendly tracks in Pakistan Imam-ul-Haq defended the decision to have spin-friendly tracks for a home series. "I think even South Africa knows what to expect but as a professional cricketer we are expected to adapt to different conditions so when we go abroad we have to learn to adapt and play accordingly and we can do that by preparing well for a series," he said.