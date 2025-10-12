Women's World Cup: Annabel Sutherland claims fifer versus India

In a high-voltage encounter at the ICC Women's World Cup (CWC) 2025 against India, Australia's Annabel Sutherland stole the show with her exceptional bowling performance. The all-rounder claimed her maiden five-wicket haul in Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs), helping restrict India to a total of 330/10 in 48.5 overs. Sutherland's stellar effort came after a challenging start for Australia with the ball.

Match details Sutherland breaks Indian opening stand Batting first in the game, India were off to a flier as their openers, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, put together a massive 155-run stand. Mandhana scored an impressive 80 while Rawal went past her maiden WC half-century.. However, Sutherland struck first by dismissing Rawal for a well-made 75 with a short ball that was caught by Ellyse Perry at deep square leg.

Late wickets Sutherland scalps Rodrigues, Ghosh, and Gaur to complete fifer As India neared the 300-run mark, Sutherland struck again, this time getting rid of Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh (32) in quick succession. Rodrigues was caught by Beth Mooney at mid-on after scoring a quick-fire 33 off just 21 balls. Sutherland then cleaned up Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani to complete her five-wicket haul. Her brilliance toward the end meant India went from 294/4 to 330/10 in 48.5 overs.

Stats 50 WODI wickets for Sutherland Sutherland, who claimed 5/40 from 9.5 overs, claimed her maiden WODI fifer (4W: 2). With this spell, she also raced past 50 wickets (now 53) from 45 WODIs at an average of 20.60 (ER: 4.55). 22 of her scalps have come in 10 games versus India at 15.63. This spell has taken the pacer's World Cup tally to 13 wickets at 15.15.

Information Third Aussie bowler with this feat As per Cricbuzz, Sutherland became the third Aussie bowler with a Women's WC fifer. She has joined Tina Macpherson and Lyn Fullston (twice). Despite her efforts, Australia conceded over 300 runs for the first time in a WC contest.