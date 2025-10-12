Women's WC: Shree Charani shines vs Australia, claims three-fer

In a historic feat, Australia have broken the record for the highest successful chase in Women's ODI history. They achieved this by chasing down India 's mammoth target of 331 runs with one over to spare in the ICC Women's World Cup game in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Though most of the Indian bowlers endured a hard time in the game, left-arm spinner Shree Charani bowled a valiant spell and took three wickets. Here are her stats.

Spell Fine spell from Charani Australia's chase was led by their skipper Alyssa Healy, who played a solid 142-run knock. She added 85 runs with her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield (40). It was Charani, who dismissed both openers to give India a fighting chase. The spinner also dismissed Annabel Sutherland for a duck. Besides picking up three vital wickets, Charani also kept a check on the scoring rate. However, her efforts went in vain as the Aussies (331/7) prevailed with an over to spare.

Charani Maiden three-fer for Charani Charani, who finished with 3/41 from her quota of 10 overs, claimed her maiden WODI three-fer. The left-arm spinner has now raced to 15 wickets from 13 games at 39.80 (ER: 5.22). She went wicket-less in her only other previous outing against the Aussies. Charani now owns six wickets from four games in the ongoing competition at 23.50.