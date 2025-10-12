Women's WC: Shree Charani shines vs Australia, claims three-fer
What's the story
In a historic feat, Australia have broken the record for the highest successful chase in Women's ODI history. They achieved this by chasing down India's mammoth target of 331 runs with one over to spare in the ICC Women's World Cup game in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Though most of the Indian bowlers endured a hard time in the game, left-arm spinner Shree Charani bowled a valiant spell and took three wickets. Here are her stats.
Spell
Fine spell from Charani
Australia's chase was led by their skipper Alyssa Healy, who played a solid 142-run knock. She added 85 runs with her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield (40). It was Charani, who dismissed both openers to give India a fighting chase. The spinner also dismissed Annabel Sutherland for a duck. Besides picking up three vital wickets, Charani also kept a check on the scoring rate. However, her efforts went in vain as the Aussies (331/7) prevailed with an over to spare.
Charani
Maiden three-fer for Charani
Charani, who finished with 3/41 from her quota of 10 overs, claimed her maiden WODI three-fer. The left-arm spinner has now raced to 15 wickets from 13 games at 39.80 (ER: 5.22). She went wicket-less in her only other previous outing against the Aussies. Charani now owns six wickets from four games in the ongoing competition at 23.50.
Other bowlers
Two wickets each for Amanjot, Deepti
Veteran off-spinner Deepti Sharma supported Charani well by claiming 2/52 from her 10 overs. This spell took her WODI tally to 149 wickets from 116 games at 28.07. She is just one shy of becoming the second Indian after Jhulan Goswami to claim 150 WODI wickets. Pacer Amanjot Kaur, who returned with 2/68 from her nine overs, was the only other bowler to strike in the match. She now owns 17 wickets from 12 WODIs at 30.11.