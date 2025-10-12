Harleen Deol completes 1,000 runs in WODI cricket: Key stats

Star Indian batter Harleen Deol has completed 1,000 runs in Women's One-Day Internationals. Deol reached the landmark in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup encounter against Australia in Vizag. The 27-year-old, who scored a crucial half-century, attained the feat with his 12th run of the match. Deol has been India's mainstay middle-order batter in white-ball cricket.

Stats A look at her WODI stats Deol, who made her WODI debut in 2019, has featured in 34 WODIs as of now. She has raced to 1,026 runs from 33 innings. The middle-order batter has an average of 33.09 and a strike rate of 76.91. Her tally includes a century and four half-centuries. Earlier in the tournament, Deol also completed 100 fours in WODI cricket (now 107).

Information A decent cameo from Harleen Batting at number three, Deol scored 38 off 42 balls as India finished at 330/10 batting first. The batter hammered three fours and a six. Openers Pratika Rawal (75) and Smriti Mandhana (80) led the foundation of the Indian innings with a 155-run stand.