The dasher scored a fiery century in a chase of 331 runs

Alyssa Healy slams her third hundred in Women's WC: Stats 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Oct 12, 2025
09:02 pm
What's the story

Australian captain Alyssa Healy played a timely knock in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup match against India at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The dasher scored a fiery century in a chase of 331 runs. Healy batted with great intent and brought up her second hundred versus India. This was her third hundred in Women's World Cups.

Knock 

Stunning hand from Healy 

Chasing 331, the Aussies were off to a flier with Healy and her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield (40) adding 85 runs before the latter departed. Healy found another potent partner in Ellyse Perry as the two batters took Australia past 150 before Perry got retired hurt. Healy continued the good work and touched the three-figure mark.

Elite list 

Healy joins these names 

Healy made 142 off 107 balls, having smoked 21 fours and three sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Healy now has the joint-most Women's WC tons for Australia (3). She has joined Karen Rolton and Meg Lanning at the top. Playing her 20th WC game, she has raced to 788 runs at a brilliant average of 52.53 (50s: 3).

Career 

Six tons in WODIs 

Overall, the keeper-batter's tally of six WODI hundreds is only third to Lanning (15) and Rolton (8) for Australia. Healy's latest ton has taken her WODI tally to 3,445 runs from 121 games at an average of 35.15 (50s: 18). 752 of her runs have come versus India at 44.23 (50s: 3, 100s: 2). This was also her second WODI hundred in India.

More records 

Highest WC score vs India 

Healy's 142 is now the highest-individual score against India in World Cup history. She went past England's Charlotte Edwards, who made 109 in the 2013 Brabourne affair. Overall, the keeper-batter also recorded the third-highest score in WC run chase. She is only behind Lanning (152* vs SL, 2017) and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (148* vs Australia, 2022).