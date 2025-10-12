Women's WC: Can SA register hat-trick of wins vs Bangladesh? 

South Africa will take on Bangladesh in the 14th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The game is scheduled to be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 13. After a rough start with a heavy defeat against England, South Africa have bounced back with two consecutive wins over New Zealand and India. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will look to avoid a hat-trick of defeats. Here is the match preview.

Game specifics Pitch report and streaming details The match between South Africa and Bangladesh is set to start at 3:00pm IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed online on JioHotstar. The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam has proven to be a balanced pitch so far, with batting-friendly conditions when pacers bowl, but becoming tougher for batsmen with the introduction of spinners.

Match analysis South Africa are on a roll In their last match against India, South Africa chased down a tough target of 252 runs with three wickets and seven balls to spare. Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, and Nadine de Klerk played key roles in the chase. On the other hand, Bangladesh started their campaign with a win over Pakistan but have since suffered two consecutive losses to England and New Zealand.

Team stats A look at the head-to-head record In their previous 21 meetings, South Africa have won 18 times while Bangladesh have managed to win thrice, as per ESPNcricinfo. The last match between these two teams was on December 23, 2023, which South Africa won. The two sides have met just once in Women's World Cup, with the Proteas team prevailing in that fixture.

XIs Here are the probable XIs South Africa (Probable XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi.