Womens's World Cup, Tazmin Brits floors NZ with 101: Stats
What's the story
South Africa opener Tazmin Brits put on a solid display against New Zealand in Match 7 of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup. The match in Indore saw New Zealand score 231/10. In response, South Africa lost Laura Wolvaardt early (26/1) before Brits and Sune Luus added 159 runs for the 2nd wicket. Brits was dismissed in the 32nd over with SA-W being 185/2.
Knock
A superb knock from Brits
New Zealand bowlers had no answers to the onslaught of Brits as she came out all guns blazing in the run chase. She showed great intent and played a solid knock. She hit a 44-ball fifty and then got to her ton off 87 balls. Luus played a key role at the other end and supported Brits in a massive stand.
Stats
Brits completes 1,500 runs, registers her 7th century in WODIs
Brits' 101 from 89 balls had 15 fours and a six. Playing her 41st WODI match, Brits has surpassed 1,500 runs. She has 1,515 runs at 39.10. This was her 7th hundred. She also has 2 fifties. Her strike rate is 80.90. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Brits' maiden century versus SA-W. She has 151 runs from 5 matches (100s: 1).
Records
Brits makes these records
As per Cricbuzz, Brits has taken the fewest innings (41) to 7 WODI tons. She broke the record of Meg Lanning (44 innings). These two are the only batters to take less than 50 innings for the milestone. Brits hammered her 5th WODI ton in 2025. This is now the most in a calendar year, surpassing Smriti Mandhana (4 in 2025 and 2024).
Do you know?
Highest partnership for SA-W in World Cup
Brits and Luus' 159-run stand for the 2nd wicket is the highest for South Africa (any wicket) in Women's World Cup history. The previous best was an unbeaten 128-run stand (2nd wicket) between D van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp in 2013 versus Pakistan Women.
Information
Women's World Cup: 3rd South African batter with a hundred
Brits is now the 3rd South African batter with a hundred at the World Cup. She has joined Kapp, who scored an unbeaten 102 versus PAK Women in 2013. Besides, she also joined Linda Olivier, who hit 101* versus Ireland Women in 2000.