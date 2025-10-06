Womens's World Cup, Tazmin Brits floors NZ with 101: Stats

South Africa opener Tazmin Brits put on a solid display against New Zealand in Match 7 of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup . The match in Indore saw New Zealand score 231/10. In response, South Africa lost Laura Wolvaardt early (26/1) before Brits and Sune Luus added 159 runs for the 2nd wicket. Brits was dismissed in the 32nd over with SA-W being 185/2.

Knock A superb knock from Brits New Zealand bowlers had no answers to the onslaught of Brits as she came out all guns blazing in the run chase. She showed great intent and played a solid knock. She hit a 44-ball fifty and then got to her ton off 87 balls. Luus played a key role at the other end and supported Brits in a massive stand.

Stats Brits completes 1,500 runs, registers her 7th century in WODIs Brits' 101 from 89 balls had 15 fours and a six. Playing her 41st WODI match, Brits has surpassed 1,500 runs. She has 1,515 runs at 39.10. This was her 7th hundred. She also has 2 fifties. Her strike rate is 80.90. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Brits' maiden century versus SA-W. She has 151 runs from 5 matches (100s: 1).

Records Brits makes these records As per Cricbuzz, Brits has taken the fewest innings (41) to 7 WODI tons. She broke the record of Meg Lanning (44 innings). These two are the only batters to take less than 50 innings for the milestone. Brits hammered her 5th WODI ton in 2025. This is now the most in a calendar year, surpassing Smriti Mandhana (4 in 2025 and 2024).

Do you know? Highest partnership for SA-W in World Cup Brits and Luus' 159-run stand for the 2nd wicket is the highest for South Africa (any wicket) in Women's World Cup history. The previous best was an unbeaten 128-run stand (2nd wicket) between D van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp in 2013 versus Pakistan Women.