SA's Sune Luus completes 2,500 runs in Women's ODIs: Stats 

Veteran South African all-rounder Sune Luus has gone past the 2,500-run landmark in Women's ODIs. The 29-year-old accomplished the feat with her ninth run in the ICC Women's World Cup match against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Luus played a solid hand of an unbeaten 83 to help her side beat New Zealand Women by six wickets. Here's more.

Information Luus shines with a knock of an unbeaten 83 Luus scored 83* from 114 balls. Her knock had nine fours and a six. She was part of a record 159-run stand alongside centurion Tazmin Brits (101). The two helped SA-W go steady in the chase. Luus then saw off the game in style.

Batting stats Luus slams her 17th fifty-plus score in WODIs Playing her 136th WODI, Luus surpassed 2,500 runs (2,574). She has 17 50-plus scores in the format, including a solitary hundred. Her strike rate is 66.22. Luus, who made her WODI debut way back in 2012, overall, became the sixth South African to achieve the feat of 2,500 runs. In 15 matches versus NZ-W, she has 357 runs at 32.45 (50s: 3).

Partnership Brits and Luus attain this record Brits and Luss became the 4th SA-W pair to smash a century-plus stand against NZ-W. 100-plus stands vs SA-W vs NZ-W in ODIs (any wicket): 163 - Lizelle Lee & Laura Wolvaardt, Auckland, 2020 159 - Tazmin Brits & Sune Luus, Indore, 2025 124 - Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Potchefstroom, 2023 116* - Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Pietermaritzburg, 2023