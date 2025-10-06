Rishabh Pant set for Ranji Trophy return in late October

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is nearing a potential comeback in competitive cricket with the Ranji Trophy . As per The Times of India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will evaluate his recovery this week, with a possible clearance by October 10. If cleared, he could play for Delhi from October 25. Pant's return would be subject to fitness and BCCI approval. Here's more.

Information Assessment is due this week "As of now, there is a likelihood he could be cleared by Oct 10. An assessment is due this week. It has been a long recovery for him. The BCCI medical team doesn't want to take any chances with him," a BCCI source told TOI.

Recovery progress Pant's injury details and recovery timeline Pant has been out of action since July due to a fractured foot he sustained during the fourth Test against England. The injury was expected to heal in six weeks, but his right foot's metatarsal broke under pressure when he tried to bat the next day after getting injured. Despite the setback, Pant has made significant progress in his recovery over the last 20 days.

Match participation Impact of Pant's potential return Pant has missed the ongoing two-Test series against West Indies and the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia. However, he could play two Ranji Trophy matches before November 5, depending on his recovery clearance from the Center of Excellence (CoE) and preparation for an upcoming home Test series against South Africa starting November 14.