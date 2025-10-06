Women's World Cup, Nonkululeko Mlaba claims 4-fer versus NZ: Stats
What's the story
South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba floored New Zealand in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2025 contest. The match in Indore saw Mlaba pick figures worth 4/40 from her 10 overs. New Zealand were going strong in the 38th over (187/3) when Mlaba struck to break an 86-run stand. Thereafter, she picked three more wickets as NZ-W collapsed to be bowled out for 231.
Spell
4 supreme wickets for Mlaba
Mlaba came back to bowl in the 39th over and dismissed a well-set Brooke Halliday, who scored 45 runs. The wicket came off the 1st ball. A slog sweep resulted in the batter's dismissal. In the 41st over, Maddy Green became her Mlaba's 2nd victim. A reverse sweep did the former's undoing. Half-centurion Sophie Devine was her 3rd scalp before Lea Tahuhu departed.
Stats
2nd four-fer for the bowler in WODIs
Mlaba's 4/40 saw her race to 42 wickets in 39 WODIs. She averages 34.85 with her economy rate being 4.80. This was her 2nd four-fer in WODIs. Against NZ-W, she has 9 wickets from 4 matches at 17.44. Her ER is 4.02. Playing just her 2nd match in Women's World Cup, Mlaba has opened her wickets column.