Women's World Cup, Nonkululeko Mlaba claims 4-fer versus NZ: Stats

South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba floored New Zealand

By Rajdeep Saha 06:42 pm Oct 06, 2025

South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba floored New Zealand in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2025 contest. The match in Indore saw Mlaba pick figures worth 4/40 from her 10 overs. New Zealand were going strong in the 38th over (187/3) when Mlaba struck to break an 86-run stand. Thereafter, she picked three more wickets as NZ-W collapsed to be bowled out for 231.