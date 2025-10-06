Women's World Cup: Sophie Devine slams her 6th fifty-plus score

Veteran New Zealand star Sophie Devine shone versus South Africa in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup encounter in Indore on Monday. Devine, who hit a knock of 115 versus Australia in her side's tournament opener, struck 85 runs against the Proteas Women. Devine, who was looking set for a solid century, was dismissed in the 45th over by Nonkululeko Mlaba. Here's more.

Knock A solid knock from Devine's blade Devine walked in when New Zealand Women were 44/2 after 13 overs. She shared a 57-run stand alongside Georgia Plimmer (31) for the 3rd wicket. An 86-run stand followed suit alongside Brooke Halliday (45). Thereafter, NZ-W lost steam and saw wickets tumble with Devine too perishing at a crucial juncture. Her dismissal saw NZ-W get reduced to 220/7. Nonetheless, it was a heroic effort.

Stats 3rd fifty in Women's World Cup for Devine Devine's 85 came from 98 balls. She hit 7 fours. Playing her 27th Women's ODI World Cup game, Devine has raced to 866 runs at 37.65 from 24 innings. This was her 6th fifty-plus score in the tournament (100s: 3, 50s: 3), as per ESPNcricinfo. In the ongoing 2025 edition. Devine has 200 runs from 2 matches at an average of 100.