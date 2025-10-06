Women's World Cup: Sophie Devine slams her 6th fifty-plus score
What's the story
Veteran New Zealand star Sophie Devine shone versus South Africa in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup encounter in Indore on Monday. Devine, who hit a knock of 115 versus Australia in her side's tournament opener, struck 85 runs against the Proteas Women. Devine, who was looking set for a solid century, was dismissed in the 45th over by Nonkululeko Mlaba. Here's more.
Knock
A solid knock from Devine's blade
Devine walked in when New Zealand Women were 44/2 after 13 overs. She shared a 57-run stand alongside Georgia Plimmer (31) for the 3rd wicket. An 86-run stand followed suit alongside Brooke Halliday (45). Thereafter, NZ-W lost steam and saw wickets tumble with Devine too perishing at a crucial juncture. Her dismissal saw NZ-W get reduced to 220/7. Nonetheless, it was a heroic effort.
Stats
3rd fifty in Women's World Cup for Devine
Devine's 85 came from 98 balls. She hit 7 fours. Playing her 27th Women's ODI World Cup game, Devine has raced to 866 runs at 37.65 from 24 innings. This was her 6th fifty-plus score in the tournament (100s: 3, 50s: 3), as per ESPNcricinfo. In the ongoing 2025 edition. Devine has 200 runs from 2 matches at an average of 100.
Information
17th fifty in Women's ODIs
Playing her 154th WODI, Devine now owns 4,187 runs from 141 innings at 32.71. This was her 17th fifty. In addition, she has 9 tons. Devine has raced to 430 runs from 10 matches against SA-W at 47.77. This was her 2nd fifty (100s: 1).