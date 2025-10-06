Suzie Bates registers her 11th duck in Women's ODIs: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand women's cricket team opener, Suzie Bates, fell for a duck in her side's ODI World Cup contest against South Africa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Bates perished for a 1st-ball duck with South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp dismissing her off the first ball during New Zealand's innings. Notably, this was her 2nd successive duck in the ongoing World Cup.
Ducks
2nd successive duck for Bates
Bates opened her 2025 Women's ODI World Cup campaign with a duck against Australia. She managed a nine-ball duck in a chase of 327. Sophie Molineux dismissed Bates in the 2nd over. And now versus SA-W, Bates was trapped leg before wicket by Kapp. A good length ball angled in and Bates missed connection to be hit on the pads.
Information
11th duck for Bates in Women's ODIs
As per ESPNcricinfo, this is Bates' 11th duck in WODIs. Playing her 173rd match (166 innings), Bates owns 5,896 runs with her average dropping to below 40. Meanwhile, this was her 2nd duck against South Africa Women in ODIs.
350th match
Bates makes history with 350th outing
Bates became the first player in women's cricket history to feature in 350 international games. Bates, who has played 177 T20Is for the White Ferns, is representing New Zealand Women for the 173rd time in the ODIs. Harmanpreet Kaur of India is next in terms of international appearances (342). Ellyse Perry of Australia follows suit with 341 appearances.