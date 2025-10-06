Suzie Bates registers her 11th duck in Women's ODIs: Stats

New Zealand women's cricket team opener, Suzie Bates , fell for a duck in her side's ODI World Cup contest against South Africa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Bates perished for a 1st-ball duck with South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp dismissing her off the first ball during New Zealand's innings. Notably, this was her 2nd successive duck in the ongoing World Cup.

Ducks 2nd successive duck for Bates Bates opened her 2025 Women's ODI World Cup campaign with a duck against Australia. She managed a nine-ball duck in a chase of 327. Sophie Molineux dismissed Bates in the 2nd over. And now versus SA-W, Bates was trapped leg before wicket by Kapp. A good length ball angled in and Bates missed connection to be hit on the pads.

Information 11th duck for Bates in Women's ODIs As per ESPNcricinfo, this is Bates' 11th duck in WODIs. Playing her 173rd match (166 innings), Bates owns 5,896 runs with her average dropping to below 40. Meanwhile, this was her 2nd duck against South Africa Women in ODIs.