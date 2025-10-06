Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly earns maiden England call-up: Details here

Manchester City defender Nico O'Reilly has been called up to the England squad for the first time. His inclusion comes after Chelsea's Reece James withdrew due to injury. The right-back suffered an injury during Chelsea's Premier League victory over Liverpool on Saturday. After medical assessments, he has been ruled out of upcoming matches against Wales and Latvia. Here are further details.

Career progression Who is Nico O'Reilly? O'Reilly, who mostly plays as a left-back for Manchester City, will replace James in England's squad. The 20-year-old has been with City since he was eight and made his first-team breakthrough last season. He has made nine appearances for City this season in all competitions. Last season, the youngster made 21 appearances for the club and was also named in Pep Guardiola's squad at the Club World Cup.

Tactical advantage Reward for O'Reilly's performances with City O'Reilly's call-up is a reward for his performances with City. Pep Guardiola has converted him from a number 10 to a left-back, and he has started seven of City's games this season. England boss Thomas Tuchel values players who are powerful runners, an attribute O'Reilly possesses. His ability to play across different positions could be useful for Tuchel if he makes the final World Cup squad.

International journey O'Reilly has represented England at various youth levels O'Reilly has represented England from Under-15s to Under-20s. He was called up for the Under-21s in September but had to withdraw due to injury. Despite considering himself a midfielder, his call-up in place of Reece James suggests he will be utilized in his new position. However, James's withdrawal leaves England short of options at right-back with Djed Spence being the only natural player for that position.