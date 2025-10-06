Women's World Cup 2025, England vs Bangladesh: Preview and stats

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is heating up as England Women take on Bangladesh Women in the eighth match of the tournament. The clash will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 7. Both teams are coming off wins in their opening matches, with England beating South Africa by a whopping 10 wickets and Bangladesh defeating Pakistan by seven wickets. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report Pitch report and conditions The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is known for its batting-friendly surface. The pitch offers good bounce and carry, making it easier for batters to play their shots, especially at the start of an innings. Fast bowlers can expect some assistance due to the pace on offer early on. However, as the match progresses, spinners could come into play as the surface slows down a bit. Meanwhile, the game will have a start time of 3:00pm IST.

Match history England are favorites to win In the current standings, England and Bangladesh are placed third and fourth, respectively, with only their Net Run Rate (NRR) separating them. Notably, the two teams have faced each other just once in a 50-over match, back in 2022, which England won by 100 runs. Coming to the on-paper strengths, England are certainly the favorites heading into the game.

Team lineup A look at the probable playing XIs England (Probable XI): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi.