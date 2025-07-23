Nat Sciver-Brunt completes 4,000 WODI runs with 98 vs India 

England's captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt narrowly missed a well-deserved century, getting out for 98 in the series-deciding ODI against India at Durham. Her dismissal came after a successful review by India, with wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh taking the catch behind the stumps. The wicket left England struggling at 195-4, chasing a mammoth target of 319 set by India. The Brits eventually lost by 13 runs. Meanwhile, Sciver-Brunt went past 4,000 WODI runs during her stay. Here are her stats.

Chase challenges Turning point in the match England's chase of 319 started poorly at 8-2, with Deepti Sharma taking a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Amy Jones for just four. However, Emma Lamb and captain Sciver-Brunt staged a strong comeback with a 162-run partnership for the third wicket. Sciver-Brunt was the backbone of her team's chase, showcasing some exquisite strokeplay. However, her dismissal proved to be the turning point as England were folded for 305 as Kranti Goud dismissed six batters.

Career Sciver-Brunt joins these names Sciver-Brunt's 98 off 105 balls was laced with 11 fours. Having played 121 matches, Sciver-Brunt has raced to 4,092 runs in WODs at an average of 46.50, as per ESPNcricinfo. Besides nine hundreds, she has smashed 25 fifties. Charlotte Edwards (5,992), Tammy Beaumont (4,528), Claire Taylor (4,101), Sarah Taylor (4,056), and Heather Knight (4,037) are the other England batters in the 4,000-run club in Women's ODIs. Notably, Sciver-Brunt, who bowls right-arm pace, also owns 79 wickets in the format.

Stats Dissecting her numbers Playing her 59th home WODI, Sciver-Brunt has raced to 2152 runs at 51.23. 1,461 of her runs have come in away matches at 36.52. The 32-year-old averages a stunning 79.83 in neutral WODIs, having scored 479 runs. Notably, she is among the three England batters with hundreds in two consecutive ODIs. Beaumont (thrice) and Amy Jones are the other English players on this list. She has completed 588 runs against India at 42 (50s: 4).