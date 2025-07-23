Page Loader
Microsoft confirms Chinese hackers breached SharePoint servers
Hackers exploited vulnerabilities in on-premises SharePoint servers

By Mudit Dube
Jul 23, 2025
09:31 am
What's the story

Microsoft has confirmed that its SharePoint document software servers were hacked by Chinese "threat actors." The attack was carried out by state-backed groups 'Linen Typhoon' and 'Violet Typhoon,' as well as China-based 'Storm-2603.' They exploited vulnerabilities in on-premises SharePoint servers used by businesses. However, the cloud-based service of Microsoft remained unaffected.

Response measures

Microsoft has released security updates

In light of the breach, Microsoft has released security updates and urged all on-premises SharePoint server customers to install them. The tech giant said it has "high confidence" that the hackers will continue to target systems that have not installed its security updates. "Investigations into other actors also using these exploits are still ongoing," Microsoft said in a statement.

Attack details

Governments, businesses using SharePoint were the main targets

Microsoft observed that the hackers sent a request to a SharePoint server, enabling them to steal key material. Charles Carmakal, CTO at Mandiant Consulting firm (a division of Google Cloud), said they were "aware of several victims in several different sectors across a number of global geographies." He added that governments and businesses using SharePoint on their sites were the main targets.

Data breach

Flaw was exploited before a patch was released by Microsoft

Carmakal said several hackers who stole material encoded by cryptography were able to regain ongoing access to the victims' SharePoint data. "This was exploited in a very broad way, very opportunistically before a patch was made available. That's why this is significant," he added. He also noted that the "China-nexus actor" was using techniques similar to previous campaigns linked with Beijing.

Target sectors

Linen Typhoon and Violet Typhoon have been active for years

Microsoft revealed that Linen Typhoon has been "focused on stealing intellectual property, primarily targeting organizations related to government, defense, strategic planning, and human rights" for 13 years. Meanwhile, Violet Typhoon has been "dedicated to espionage," mainly targeting former government and military staff, NGOs, think tanks, higher education institutions as well as media outlets in the US, Europe, and East Asia.