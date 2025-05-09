Along with its desktop deployment, Google is also launching new AI-driven warning systems on Android devices.

These systems are aimed at keeping users safe from malicious or misleading website notifications.

The tech giant noted that scam risks often go beyond the site via push notifications, misleading users even after leaving the page.

"Gemini Nano's LLM is perfect for this use because of its ability to distill the varied, complex nature of websites," Google said in a blog post.