Google's Gemini for Drive now offers a summarizing feature for entire folders.

Users can get a brief summary or a detailed analysis, including image recognition capabilities, by simply right-clicking or dragging the folder into the side panel.

The feature is gradually rolling out to Google One AI Premium and Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education accounts.

The feature can summarize both text and image-based documents

Gemini for Google Drive can now summarize your entire folders

By Akash Pandey 11:14 am Dec 13, 202411:14 am

What's the story Google has added a new summarization feature to its powerful tool, Gemini, in Google Workspace. The update allows users to summarize the contents of entire folders in Google Drive before opening them on the app or the web. The feature comes as part of Google's continued efforts to make Gemini more useful, just days after the announcement of Gemini 2.0.

How to use the new feature

To leverage the new feature, users can right-click on a folder and choose the "Summarize this folder" button to see a brief summary in the side panel. Alternatively, if Gemini is already open in the side panel, drag the folder into it to get a more detailed analysis from Google's AI.

Gemini's image recognition capabilities

In its blog post, Google says Gemini can only answer questions about text documents, PDFs, spreadsheets, and presentations. However, in the tests conducted by 9to5Mac, Gemini was able to identify images and list content like known logos and branding. This shows that the tool is not just capable of summarizing text-based documents but also has image recognition capabilities.

New feature is gradually rolling out

The new feature started its gradual rollout on earlier this week and should be available to Google One AI Premium accounts, along with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, and Education Premium accounts, in two weeks or less.