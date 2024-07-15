In short Simplifying... In short Google's AI assistant, Gemini, has been accused of scanning files without permission, even when the feature was supposedly disabled.

This has sparked mixed reactions among users, with some worried about their privacy and others questioning the wisdom of uploading sensitive documents to Google Docs.

As per the user, the problem is seemingly related to PDFs

What's the story Google's in-house artificial intelligence assistant, Gemini, is under scrutiny for allegedly accessing and analyzing users' files without explicit permission. The issue surfaced when user Kevin Bankston reported on X about the unexpected interaction with the AI assistant. After opening a tax return document as a PDF in Google Docs, Bankston claimed that Gemini spontaneously provided a summary of his taxes without being asked or given any information. After investigating further, he found that the issue only affected PDFs.

Bankston also reported challenges in disabling the AI assistant's feature. When he asked Gemini for instructions on how to disable it, he received instructions on settings that he described as non-existent. Upon finding the actual setting to disable Gemini in Google Docs himself, Bankston discovered it was already marked as disabled, suggesting that Gemini may be peeking into his files without permission.

The latest incident has elicited a range of reactions from other users on X. Some voiced concern that Google's productivity services could be used for AI training without their knowledge or consent. Others questioned Bankston's decision to upload sensitive documents like tax returns to Google Docs. One user even asked if the unsolicited assistance from Gemini was beneficial, a suggestion Bankston refuted.