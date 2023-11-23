Google Bard can now 'watch' YouTube videos and answer queries

Google Bard can now 'watch' YouTube videos and answer queries

By Sanjana Shankar Nov 23, 2023

The feature is available to all users

Google has updated its AI chatbot, Google Bard, to answer specific questions about YouTube videos. According to Bard's updates page, this marks "the first steps in Bard's ability to understand YouTube videos." The feature is now available to all users. Previously, the YouTube Extension for Bard could only locate particular videos, but now users can have more in-depth conversations with the chatbot about the videos themselves.

How to use the feature

"For example, if you're looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now also ask how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires." said Google. You can also ask the chatbot about the location of a place featured in a travel video on YouTube. Start your question with "@YouTube" and then mention which video you want Bard to provide the answer to for your queries.

YouTube's generative AI features and experiments

YouTube has also been experimenting with new AI features, such as an AI conversational tool that answers questions about YouTube's video content and a feature that summarizes topics in video comments. The conversational tool uses large language models and information from YouTube and the web, allowing users to ask questions while watching a video. The comments summarizer tool organizes discussion topics in comment sections, giving users a rundown of what people are discussing.

Bard AI chatbot access expanded to teenagers

In addition to the update, Google has made Bard available to teenagers in most countries. Teens can now use Bard to "find inspiration, discover new hobbies, and solve everyday problems." They can ask Bard about important topics like university applications or more lighthearted subjects like learning a new sport. Back in September, Google added a couple of useful extensions to Bard including Maps, Hotels, Flights, YouTube, and Workspace.