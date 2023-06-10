Entertainment

TWICE: First-ever K-pop girl group to reach 1M US album-sales

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 10, 2023, 08:11 pm 3 min read

TWICE became the first K-pop girl group to sell 1M albums in the US

TWICE, the renowned K-pop girl group, has scripted history by becoming the first-ever girl group to surpass 1M album sales in the US. Its immense success in the global market can be attributed to the strategic partnership with Republic Records—a subsidiary of Universal Music—which has played a crucial role in helping it effectively reach international audiences. Here's a detailed look at TWICE's recent accomplishments.

TWICE became 4th K-pop group to achieve 1M album sales

The K-pop powerhouse made a splashing comeback with its 12th mini-album Ready To Be, released in March through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. TWICE's remarkable achievement of selling over 1M copies in the US places it as the fourth K-pop group to accomplish this feat, following the ranks of BTS, TXT, and Stray Kids (which also reached the 1M pure albums milestone this week).

1st girl group to sell out at SoFi Stadium concert

TWICE began its Ready To Be world tour on April 15 in Seoul. In July, it will make history as the first girl group to perform at the MetLife Stadium and the SoFi Stadium in the US. Its concert at the SoFi Stadium on Saturday sold out, solidifying TWICE's status as the first girl group to achieve a sold-out stadium show.

Meanwhile, TWICE's 'LIKEY' became 3rd MV to hit 600M views

Meanwhile, on Friday, in a remarkable feat achieved, TWICE's MV for LIKEY surpassed 600M views on YouTube. It took approximately five years, seven months, and 10 days from the original release of LIKEY—from Twicetagram—on October 30, 2017, to achieve this remarkable view count. LIKEY joins the ranks of TWICE's music videos with over 600M views, alongside What is Love? (2018) and TT (2016).

TWICE's Jihyo is set for solo debut in August

On Friday, TWICE unveiled a poster for an upcoming release Killin' Me Good, which had been teased with a mysterious poster earlier on June 5. The album will mark Jihyo's highly-anticipated solo debut, scheduled for August! Jihyo will be the second member of the group to venture into a solo career after Nayeon's solo debut with IM NAYEON and POP! released in June 2022.

Everything about TWICE

TWICE consists of nine talented members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The group was created through the reality show SIXTEEN in 2015 and made its debut on October 20, 2015, with the EP The Story Begins. In 2016, TWICE gained immense popularity in South Korea with their hit single Cheer Up, which earned them a Mnet Asian Music Award.

