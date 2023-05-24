Entertainment

BTS J-Hope completes military enlistment training; shares selfie in uniform

Written by Aikantik Bag May 24, 2023, 02:09 pm 1 min read

J-Hope completed his military enlistment training

BTS fans, it's time to rise as J-Hope has shared new photos. Yes, he is finally done with military training and will be posted soon. The K-pop star took to Weverse and shared photos of himself in military uniform. The pop star was praised by BTS leader RM, too. J-Hope also thanked the fans for their constant support, warm wishes, and letters.

J-Hope's post on Weverse

J-Hope posted two selfies on Weverse and wrote, "ARMYs!!! I have completed it (training) well. The letters and support that you have all sent have been a great help, that's why I was able to work hard while receiving training!!! (sic)." Seen doing a salute in one of the selfies, he promised to work hard in the future.

