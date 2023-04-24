Entertainment

ASTRO Moonbin's memorial space will be open till April end

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 24, 2023, 10:50 am 1 min read

The recent news of ASTRO Moombin's untimely demise shook the entire K-pop fraternity and fans globally. The singer-actor was aged 25 and was a pillar of the band ASTRO. He reportedly died due to suicide. Now his agency, Fantagio has announced that the memorial space in front of the agency office will be open for fans until the end of April.

Agency's statement on the memorial space

The agency shared a statement regarding the same. It stated, "All letters and gifts left at the memorial space in front of the Fantagio office will be stored with care, and tributary [messages written on] paper notes and letters will be periodically collected and stored during the memorial period..." It also mentioned the specific process of paying tribute at the memorial space.

