Tamil Nadu reports 3rd student suicide case in 2 weeks

Jul 26, 2022

As per the police, the Class 12 student blamed her 'inability to fulfill IAS aspirations placed on her by her parents.'

A young girl in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, studying Class 12 in a private school, reportedly died by suicide on Monday night. The police said the girl blamed her "inability to fulfill IAS aspirations placed on her by parents" in her suicide note. She is the third Class 12 student to allegedly die by suicide in two weeks and the second one this week.

Context Why does this story matter?

In a bizarre series of events, Tamil Nadu has been marred by student suicides, with three girls allegedly killing themselves this month.

All three were Class 12 students, and two of them blamed academic pressure either from their teachers or family members for taking the extreme step.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also expressed concern over the recent incidents and called the deaths "painful."

Details Student killed herself at Cuddalore home

Raised by farmer parents, the minor girl studying Class 12 hanged herself at her house in Cuddalore. She left behind a four-page suicide note that has been accessed by the police. As per NDTV, she took the extreme step as she was unable to "fulfill the IAS aspirations" that her parents "placed on her." The police have registered a case of suspicious death.

Suicide Body sent for post-mortem

The student died on Monday night after performing poorly in a monthly Tamil exam, as per The Times of India. After being dejected the whole day, she hanged herself when she was alone at home. The minor girl's parents allegedly tried to finish the final rites without informing the police, who reached the spot in time to retrieve and send her body for post-mortem.

Second death Another student killed herself in hostel

On Monday, another Class 12 student, Sarala, reportedly killed herself at a government-aided school's hostel. She was a student of Sacred Heart Girls' Higher Secondary School, Tiruvallur. The case was transferred to the Tamil Nadu Police's CB-CID wing. On Tuesday, the police handed over the body to her family after the post-mortem. Heavy security has been deployed in her village and outside the school.

Twitter Post Tiruvallur: Body of student handed over to family

Pattern Third suicide in two weeks

Both suicides follow the first case of a Class 12 student, who allegedly hanged herself in a private residential school in Kallakurichi on July 13. She was reportedly humiliated by her teachers over her academic performance. The police have arrested five people in the case. Her death triggered violent protests across the state, leading to at least 15 buses being set on fire.

Chief Minister CM Stalin expresses grief

CM Stalin expressed grief over the student suicides in TN on Tuesday. "Educational institutes must perceive education as a service and not as a business. Students should be taught to deal with any situation. They should not have suicidal thoughts," he said. The Tamil Nadu government will also be appointing 800 doctors under the "Manavar Manasu" initiative to provide psychological counseling to students.

Helplines If you have suicidal thoughts, please seek help

In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.