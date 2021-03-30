Gurvinder Singh Bawa, a 58-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Delhi, was found dead inside a park near his residence in the city. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Bawa, a former BJP Vice-President from West Delhi, was a resident of the Fateh Nagar area. Here are more details on this.

Details The incident took place last evening

The incident took place last evening when Bawa was found hanging from a grill inside a park in Delhi's Subhash Nagar area. Around 6 pm yesterday, locals reported that a body had been seen hanging inside the park, following which the police reached the spot and identified him as Bawa. No suicide note was recovered by the police, reports say.

Details His body has been sent for post-mortem

As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that Bawa may have killed himself over domestic issues. Meanwhile, his body has been taken to the DDU Hospital for a post-mortem examination, The Indian Express reported. The police have also seized case property and started inquest proceedings in the matter. Bawa, who was a former lawyer, is survived by his two sons.

Quote Bawa's son had identified the body, cop says

A senior police official said, "We received a call around 6 pm about the incident. The investigating officer went to the spot and found a man hanging. Bawa's son, Ishwender Singh, later came to the park and identified the body."

