Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the death of the mother of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) members. Shova Majumdar (85) had alleged earlier this month that she and her son, Gopal Majumdar, were attacked by TMC members. She died on Monday morning, inviting angry reactions from BJP leaders. Here are more details.

Details 'Pain of her family will haunt Mamata didi'

In a tweet, Shah said, "Anguished over the demise of Bengal's daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons." "The pain and wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters and mothers," the Minister said.

Quote 'BJP will continue to fight for safety of mothers, daughters'

BJP President JP Nadda wrote on Twitter, "She was also a mother of Bengal, a daughter of Bengal. The BJP will continue to fight for the safety of mothers and daughters."

Banerjee's reaction Never supported violence against women: Mamata Banerjee

Reacting to the allegations, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said she does not know the real reason behind Majumdar's death. Banerjee said, "We have never supported violence against my sisters and mothers." She further asked why the Minister was silent on the Hathras case, where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly attacked and gang-raped at her Uttar Pradesh village.

