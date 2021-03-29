Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in Kerala ahead of the elections in the state. Goyal also accused the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala of being corrupt. Elections in Kerala are scheduled for April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.

Details 'Corruption, gold scam, Hindu persecution remain issues in Kerala'

Goyal was quoted as saying in Kochi by ANI, "The issue today in Kerala is the corruption of LDF, gold scam, persecution of Hindus." The Kerala government announced a judicial inquiry against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday alleging that it was trying to implicate Vijayan in the gold smuggling case. Several BJP leaders have slammed the government for challenging the federal structure.

Information BJP keen on Sabarimala rail connectivity project: Goyal

Goyal said he is keen on implementing the Sabarimala rail connectivity project. He also said that the BJP will implement the contentious CAA in the state, assuring that it does not hurt anyone living in the state legitimately.

Nuns Goyal denies that 2 Kerala nuns were 'attacked' in UP

Goyal also denied that two nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation were "attacked" during a train journey via Uttar Pradesh recently. The police in Uttar Pradesh briefly detained four nuns from Kerala from a train in the Jhansi district on allegations of forceful religious conversions. The Opposition had accused the right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal of harassing the nuns on a false pretext.

Quote 'Police's duty to investigate if complaint is correct'