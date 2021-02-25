Bengali actress Paayel Sarkar, who shot to stardom in the Hindi television industry with the serial Love Story, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the intense West Bengal polls. She joined the party in the presence of BJP's Bengal unit President Dilip Ghosh and National President JP Nadda. Sarkar said she wants to serve the people of Bengal.

Details Last week, actor Yash Dasgupta turned saffron

Sarkar is not the first celebrity to have joined the party. Last Wednesday, Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta hopped on the saffron party's brigade. "If you want to change the system, you have to be part of the system," said the actor, who enjoys huge popularity. Today, Sarkar also took the same tone saying she wants to restore the glory of Bengal.

Quote BJP is working hard so joined them: Sarkar

"Got immense love from all, now I want to work for the people of Bengal. Want Bengal to be what it was earlier. When I can see BJP is working so hard for Bengal, I thought of joining them, (sic)" she told India Today.

Elections In battle for Bengal, actors playing crucial role

Like its rival BJP, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also turning to star power to get votes. On Wednesday, actors Raj Chakraborty, Kanchan Mullick, Sayoni Ghosh as well as cricketer Manoj Tiwary joining the party in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Only reason y i joined politics is to serve the people of our state nd country, (sic)" Tiwary tweeted later.

Election dates to be announced soon