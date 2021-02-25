Vivek Oberoi's romantic ride on Valentine's Day didn't end well and the actor had to pay Rs. 500 fine for not wearing a helmet. But he decided to give the incident a hilarious twist as he hopped on the 'Pawri Ho Ri Hai' trend. Earlier as well, Oberoi appreciated Mumbai Police for making him realize his mistake. Here's what went down.

Details On V-Day, Oberoi and wife flouted rules

On Valentine's Day, Oberoi shared a short clip on social media, showing him riding a Harley-Davidson bike as his wife Priyanka sat in the pillion seat. The duo zoomed past the streets of Mumbai, without wearing a mask and helmet, despite strict instructions from the administration. Later, an FIR was registered against the actor under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reaction His actions were also condemned by a social activist

Shockingly, the Oberois were also seen allowing a group of youngsters to take selfies with them that day. Ironically, a huge banner, endorsing COVID-19 safety protocols, was seen right behind them. Social activist Binu Varghese had tweeted the video condemning Oberoi's irresponsible behavior. He had also tagged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police after which the e-challan was issued.

Social Media Now, Oberoi has given funny twist to the episode

In the latest development pertaining to the incident, Oberoi confirmed that he has been fined. As he showed the e-challan issued to him, Oberoi said, "Yeh hum hain, yeh hamari bikes hai aur yeh hamari pawti kutt gayi hai (this is me, these are my bikes and this is the e-challan in my name)," copying the viral dialogue of a Pakistani female blogger.

