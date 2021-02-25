-
#PawriNahiHoRahiHai: Vivek Oberoi joins meme-fest, pays fine for flouting rulesLast updated on Feb 25, 2021, 02:54 pm
-
Vivek Oberoi's romantic ride on Valentine's Day didn't end well and the actor had to pay Rs. 500 fine for not wearing a helmet.
But he decided to give the incident a hilarious twist as he hopped on the 'Pawri Ho Ri Hai' trend.
Earlier as well, Oberoi appreciated Mumbai Police for making him realize his mistake.
Here's what went down.
-
-
Details
On V-Day, Oberoi and wife flouted rules
-
On Valentine's Day, Oberoi shared a short clip on social media, showing him riding a Harley-Davidson bike as his wife Priyanka sat in the pillion seat.
The duo zoomed past the streets of Mumbai, without wearing a mask and helmet, despite strict instructions from the administration.
Later, an FIR was registered against the actor under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
-
Reaction
His actions were also condemned by a social activist
-
Shockingly, the Oberois were also seen allowing a group of youngsters to take selfies with them that day. Ironically, a huge banner, endorsing COVID-19 safety protocols, was seen right behind them.
Social activist Binu Varghese had tweeted the video condemning Oberoi's irresponsible behavior.
He had also tagged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police after which the e-challan was issued.
-
Social Media
Now, Oberoi has given funny twist to the episode
-
In the latest development pertaining to the incident, Oberoi confirmed that he has been fined.
As he showed the e-challan issued to him, Oberoi said, "Yeh hum hain, yeh hamari bikes hai aur yeh hamari pawti kutt gayi hai (this is me, these are my bikes and this is the e-challan in my name)," copying the viral dialogue of a Pakistani female blogger.
-
Twitter Post
You can see the clip here
-
This is for you @MumbaiPolice 🙏🏻 😜🤗#pawtikatgayihai #PawriNahiHoRahiHai— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 24, 2021
.
.
.@MumbaiPolice#SaathiyaOfSafety #WearHelmet #WearMask #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/ovtXxevBhX
-
Be safe, wear a helmet and mask: Oberoi
-
To note, when his careless bike ride invited the ire of Mumbai Police, Oberoi had accepted his fault.
"Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan!, (sic) " he had tweeted.
The actor had also urged everyone to follow safety protocols like wearing a mask and helmet.