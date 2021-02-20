Though the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, people have become careless as far as respecting guidelines are concerned with even celebrities joining the bandwagon. Recently, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was seen riding a bike without a mask. Taking cognizance of the incident, Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the actor. He was also punished for not wearing a helmet. Here's what happened.

Quote 'Action will be taken against the actor'

An official from Juhu Police Station was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "An FIR has been registered against actor Vivek Oberoi for flouting public health safety rules mandated by the government which makes it mandatory for all citizens to wear a face-mask as a precautionary measure to control the outbreak of COVID-19. (sic)" He said action will be taken against the actor.

Details Fine of Rs. 500 levied on him

The FIR against him includes IPC Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). Provisions of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and Motor Vehicles Act were also evoked. A fine of Rs. 500 was also levied on him for not donning a helmet.

Information Oberoi had shared the video himself

It was Oberoi who had shared the video to mark his Valentine's Day celebrations. His wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi sat on the pillion seat as the actor drove through Mumbai. "What a start of this lovely valentine's day with Main, Meri patni, aur who! (sic)" he had written. The theme music of his movie Saathiya played in the video's background.

Instagram Post His post can be seen here

Context COVID-19 cases are seeing a surge in Mumbai