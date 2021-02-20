Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Kanye West, after almost seven years of marriage, multiple reports said on Friday. The first to break the news of the split was TMZ, whose report also added that the stars are open to co-parenting their four children together. The two had gotten married in 2014 in a lavish ceremony.

Beginning The duo began dating in 2012

West and Kardashian started dating in 2012 and took the big plunge in Italy. While Kardashian first tasted success in 2007 with Keeping Up With Kardashians, a reality TV show based on her family that ran for 20 seasons, West has been one of the most famous names in the rap industry for decades. Her businesses flourished as well.

Instagram Post Their wedding picture had gone viral

Instagram post A post shared by kimkardashian on February 20, 2021 at 9:04 am IST

Children They have four children

Kardashian and West welcomed their first child, North West, in 2013. Their other kids are named Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The high-profile couple had been living separately for months as West struggled with mental health publicly. In July, he sparked an outlandish presidential campaign. At a rally, an emotional West even went on to reveal that the couple wanted to abort their first child.

Looking back Last year, Kardashian spoke about West's bipolar disorder

The rapper had also posted tweets, attacking his wife and her mother Kris Jenner. He said they wanted to "lock him up." Later, Kardashian pleaded for compassion toward her husband and family, while adding that he suffers from bipolar disorder. "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions (sic)," she had written.

Quote She requested for compassion from media and public

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," she had added.

Details Kardashian has hired Laura Wasser as her lawyer