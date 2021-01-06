-
06 Jan 2021
KimYe no more? Kim Kardashian, Kanye West headed for divorce
We might have to stop using KimYe soon, as social media mogul Kim Kardashian and rapper-cum-Yeezy head Kanye West might be heading for a divorce.
Multiple sources tell that things are serious this time as Kardashian has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser to discuss her settlement talks in relation to this development.
If Kanye too has taken a legal step isn't known yet.
The couple went on a family vacay last October
TMZ states that there was trouble in their paradise since long and that Kardashian was going back and forth on thoughts about ending her marriage.
When Kanye, however, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, she decided to hold off the decision.
Moreover, to give their marriage another shot, the 40-year-old went for a family vacation last October, but it seems things didn't change much.
Things went downhill after their 'big fight in early December'
An insider said, "They had a big fight in early December. Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don't seem to have healed since that."
On December 26, Kardashian posted a carousel of her Christmas vacation with family but none of the images included the popular rapper.
Also, none of the images had her wearing her wedding band.
Notice Kardashian's victory sign carefully; Reminds you of someone?
A post shared by kimkardashian on
Kardashian posed as Nicole Kidman, after the latter's divorce
On the occasion of Christmas, when she was vacationing with her family at the Lake Tahoe compound called Gunbarrel Lodge, Kardashian struck a pose similar to Nicole Kidman's, after she finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise.
That led to strong rumors that KimYe is indeed over.
To add to those, sources claim that the Instagram legend and the rapper now stay in separate residences.
Prioritizing her kids: Their settlement talks involve their Calabasas property
While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is staying at Calabasas, the Flashing Lights rapper is living in Wyoming. News has it that their settlement talks involve the Calabasas property, which Kardashian reportedly wants "because that's where the kids are based and growing up."
Kanye's absence in Kardashian's birthday bash photos raised eyebrows
-
Last October, when Kardashian rung in her birthday in Tahiti, the absence of Kanye in all the images surprised many.
But he did turn up, albeit reluctantly, and stayed for a day gifting her the hologram of her father and left "as fast as he could."
"He showed up late and left early, he wouldn't appear in their Instagram shots," the source added.
Kanye's rant about his personal life left Kardashian 'deeply upset'
While Kanye had blamed Kris Jenner and the family for forcing him into psychiatric treatment, the SKIMS co-founder was "deeply upset" when he talked of intimate details about his personal life publicly, like their plans to abort their first child North, now seven years old.