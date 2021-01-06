Last updated on Jan 06, 2021, 05:32 pm
Hi,
Written byShruti Niraj
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has often landed in controversies for his comments, has done it once again.
He had earlier made the remark that he likes women for their bodies and not their brains. Maintaining his stance, he has said that he still believes the same.
"There is nothing to change," he said in a recent interview.
Here's more on this.
RGV stated in an interview with ETimes, "The brain does not have a gender. A woman can have it, a man can have it."
"The sexual aspect is very particular and specific. A woman has an extra thing which is her sensuality and which I admire (sic)."
"I like life for the pleasures it offers (sic)," he added.
On being asked about why he still maintains the same stance about women, the filmmaker said, "Why would I change now? There is nothing to change."
"I am not into relationships and too busy to have any kind of emotional entanglement (sic)."
He also said that he does not believe in marriage anymore. "It's my wish," he said.
However, this is not the first time that RGV has passed a sexist remark.
To recall, amid the lockdown, he criticized women who were seen standing in queues to purchase liquor, writing, "So much for protecting women against drunk men."
His comment was widely slammed by netizens at the time.
Singer Sona Mohapatra also criticized the director's tweet saying his comment "reeks of sexism".
Meanwhile, RGV is all set for the theatrical release of his upcoming horror flick 12 'O' Clock on January 8, 2021.
It will be one of the first movies to hit the theaters in the new year.
The psychological horror film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Makrand Deshpande, Divya Jagdale, Manav Kaul, Ali Azgar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dalip Tahil, Flora Saini, and Krishna Gautam.
