Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has often landed in controversies for his comments, has done it once again. He had earlier made the remark that he likes women for their bodies and not their brains. Maintaining his stance, he has said that he still believes the same. "There is nothing to change," he said in a recent interview. Here's more on this.

Details 'The sexual aspect is very particular and specific'

RGV stated in an interview with ETimes, "The brain does not have a gender. A woman can have it, a man can have it." "The sexual aspect is very particular and specific. A woman has an extra thing which is her sensuality and which I admire (sic)." "I like life for the pleasures it offers (sic)," he added.

Details 'Why would I change now?'

On being asked about why he still maintains the same stance about women, the filmmaker said, "Why would I change now? There is nothing to change." "I am not into relationships and too busy to have any kind of emotional entanglement (sic)." He also said that he does not believe in marriage anymore. "It's my wish," he said.

History Not the first time RGV has made a sexist remark

However, this is not the first time that RGV has passed a sexist remark. To recall, amid the lockdown, he criticized women who were seen standing in queues to purchase liquor, writing, "So much for protecting women against drunk men." His comment was widely slammed by netizens at the time. Singer Sona Mohapatra also criticized the director's tweet saying his comment "reeks of sexism".

