The scintillating performances by music moguls will have to wait for a while as Grammy Awards 2021 has been postponed. Latest reports state that authorities associated with the biggest music ceremony are planning to hold it on March 14. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards was supposed to be held on January 31, but had to be postponed because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Reaction Grammys postponed due to 'deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles'

"The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do," maintained a statement signed by Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, Jack Sussman of CBS and Ben Winston of Fulwell 73 Productions.

Decisions There was a confusion around holding Grammys in LA

There has been a significant shift in decisions taken over the venue where the Grammys this year would be conducted. Last year in September, Harvey Mason Jr. had told that the often-called 'Music's Biggest Night' will be staged with limited or no audience at the Staples Center, LA. Two months later, he said the show might be held "in and around Downtown Los Angeles."

Details LA County health director said situation in city pretty grave

Recently, Dr. Christina Ghaly, LA County director of health services, briefed about the grave health concern related to coronavirus infection in the city, stating that "very tough decisions about patient care" are being taken. The Los Angeles Times noted that California recorded a daily COVID-19 case surge of 74,000 on January 4, while patients battle for life with rationed oxygen in ambulances.

