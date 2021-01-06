The trailer of Richa Chadha's much-talked-about film Madam Chief Minister has finally dropped. The trailer of the movie takes the viewers on a journey of an empowering politician (essayed by Richa) from her humble beginnings to rise in the world of politics. The clip promises a powerful performance by Richa, hard-hitting dialogues, drama, and an engaging story. Here is more on this.

Details Richa steals the show in a new avatar

The highlight of the trailer is undoubtedly Richa, who steals the attention and leaves viewers wanting for more. From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to Richa's intense performance, the three-minute-long trailer features it all. It shows Richa's character, a young woman with a keen interest in politics, taking on political giants of her state.

Trailer She breaks the shackles of caste system, patriarchy

The trailer opens with Richa in a never-seen-before avatar, dressed in a loose shirt and sporting a pixie haircut. The clip shows her rise as a politician, who works for the betterment of backward classes and women. Even though she is faced with corruption, bigotry, and alienation, she has her mind set to break free from all the malpractices.

Details The trailer also features Manav Kaul, Saurabh Shukla

The gripping trailer also features some intense dialogues. For instance, toward the end of the trailer, Richa's character says, "Tumhari awaaz uthane se, tumhari seva karne se, duniya ki koi taakat nahi rok sakti." The trailer also features actors Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. While Kaul plays Richa's onscreen love interest, Oberoi plays the antagonist.

Information Movie believed to be inspired from the life of Mayawati

The film is believed to be loosely based on the life of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati. And, even as Richa yesterday claimed that it is not based on her, the resemblance between her and Mayawati is hard to miss.

Movie A brief about 'Madam Chief Minister'

The upcoming movie, directed and written by filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, is slated to be released on January 22. The film was shot in Lucknow in a 40-day-long schedule in late 2019. The political drama was originally slated to hit the theaters on July 17, 2020. However, it was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which forced cinema halls to shut down.

Controversy Why was the film subjected to criticism?

Before the trailer, a first-look poster of the film was released on Monday. However, the poster was heavily criticized for alleged caste appropriation and stereotyping the Dalit community. Many Twitter users were irked with the use of a broom, claiming that it stereotypes the community. Some also said that it is wrong to use the word "untouchable" in the poster.

