Bollywood actor Richa Chadha's upcoming film Madam Chief Minister, which claims to follow the tale of an "untouchable who rises to the top," has come under fire after the poster of the political drama was released on Monday. The film has drawn criticism for alleged caste appropriation and stereotyping the Dalit community. However, Richa has defended the movie. Here's more on this.

Details The first look poster was released on Monday

The first look poster, which features Richa in a never-seen-before avatar, shows the actor sporting a pixie hairstyle with bruises on her face. She is seen wearing a loose t-shirt and holding a broom in her hands. Richa had shared the poster of the upcoming political drama on social media, on Monday. The poster also has the tag line "Untouchable, Unstoppable" written on it.

Criticism Why is the poster facing backlash?

The poster has faced heavy criticism with many people calling out the alleged regressive portrayal of the Dalit community. Many Twitter users have expressed anger over an upper-class woman playing the lead role. Others have slammed the use of a broom in the poster, saying that it stereotypes the community. Some also said it is wrong to use the word "untouchable."

Information Film believed to be based on former UP CM Mayawati

Since the film is believed to be based on the life of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, many Twitter users have also pointed out that she has a degree in science and even worked as a teacher before joining politics.

Response Richa has responded to the criticism surrounding the poster

Meanwhile, Richa has addressed the criticism surrounding the poster which has left many users disappointed. The actor replied to several tweets criticizing her movie and tried to clear the air around it. Responding to one of the tweets, she clarified that Madam Chief Minister is not based on the life of Mayawati, writing, "Thank you, However, film is not based on her (sic)."

Twitter Post This as humiliating as it can get, a user opined

You really need to know untouchability means. It's not an aesthetic. This as humiliating as it can get. Please take this off. There's scope for better content. Thanks!! — Hoejack Borseman (@cokemanu20) January 4, 2021

Twitter Post The criticism is misdirected and premature: Richa

People that haven't the faintest clue about how films are made, cast, promoted lampooning an actor is what's downright ridiculous Sid.The criticism is misdirected and premature.Gaslight I did not.Bring me down from the pedestal, I don't need the burden of these expectations. https://t.co/sxq3cx75n4 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 5, 2021

Twitter Post 'Watch the film or at least the trailer'

Am so sorry to have failed your woke agni-pariksha. Sorry to disappoint you, that me of all people can disagree with you on certain aspects of cancel-culture. Again, watch the film or at least the trailer? For we do become what we hate quite easily sometimes... https://t.co/lyNqGP3ZaZ — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 5, 2021

