Director Anurag Basu has opened up about his 2017-movie Jagga Jasoos and revealed why he had to cut Govinda's role. Talking to Mid-Day, Basu said he had to let go of the actor's portions as he "could not have taken the stress." Recently, the star and co-producer of the film, Ranbir Kapoor, also called the film his worst business decision. Here's more.

Details It was so unpredictable, says Basu

Revealing the reason behind removing Govinda, Basu said, "Govindaji did come with us. With such delays already with the shoot, [there was confusion] if Govindaji is coming on the set, or is he canceling the flight, or is he taking the fight, or are we canceling shoot? It was so unpredictable." He stated since everything was lined up, they had to let him go.

Reaction If director is not happy, it's completely his call: Govinda

In 2017, Govinda had reacted to his firing from the project, saying, "I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy, it is completely his call (sic)." He said that he was unwell at the time, but still traveled to South Africa and completed the shoot. He had also expressed displeasure over the media publishing negative articles about him.

Quote 'I did the film because Ranbir is my senior's son'

The 57-year-old actor had tweeted back then, "I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I didn't even charge my signing amount, made no contracts. I gave full respect to Kapoor family (sic)." "I did the film because he (Ranbir) is my senior's son. I was told I will get the script (sic)," he added.

Statement It is very irresponsible, and very unfair: Kapoor

Kapoor, who co-produced Jagga Jasoos, had said "It is very irresponsible, and very unfair to cast a great legend like Govinda and not do justice to his role. We are apologetic, but it is the best thing for the film, so we had to cut that track out (sic)." He accepted it was their fault that Govinda's sequences were chopped off.

Information Basu on Kapoor being busy with other things during filming

Basu also admitted the movie would have turned out better if he had asked Kapoor to focus more on Jagga Jasoos. He stated, "We could have finished a year before. There is not a single thing I can pinpoint...Ranbir was shooting and promoting four films during this time. I could have put my foot down and requested him not to."

Movie 'Jagga Jasoos' was released in 2017