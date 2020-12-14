Last updated on Dec 14, 2020, 08:04 pm
Written byShruti Niraj
Pankaj Tripathi is all set to team up once again with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey.
The duo have previously collaborated for the movies Super 30 and 83.
This will be the first time that Tripathi will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar.
Here are more details on this.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "While Kriti and Pankaj have worked earlier in Lukka Chuppi, Pankaj and Akshay will be teaming up for the first time."
"Both are known for their comic timing and unusual choices and one cannot wait to see the creativity that both these actors create on-screen."
Tripathi will join the movie's team in Jaisalmer from January, the source further informed.
