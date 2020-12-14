Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung was arrested by the Mumbai Police this morning. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Cheung was detained for allegedly duping Bandra-based restaurant Bastian's co-owner Ranjit Bindra of $200,000 (Rs. 1.47 crore). After being brought from Delhi to Mumbai, he was taken to the Khar Police station and would be shifted to Taloja jail later in the day. Here's more.

Details An FIR was registered against him on December 4

On December 4, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Cheung and his father Chi Ping Cheung under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint was filed by Bindra in Mumbai. Cheung had reportedly been working with Bindra for many years.

Details Cheung duped Bindra after promising to invest his money

Gajanan Kabdule, the senior inspector at Khar Police station, said that during the time Cheung worked at the Bandra restaurant, he made a proposal to Bindra to invest money in popular restaurant franchises in the United States, with the help of his father. Bindra subsequently invested $200,000 in multiple transactions. However, Cheung quit the restaurant last year and also allegedly started ignoring Bindra.

Information After verifying Bindra's claims, Mumbai Police arrested Cheung

Bindra claimed that after he learned that Cheung had returned to India from the US, he approached the police and registered a complaint. Mumbai Police nabbed the chef after necessary verifications and probes.

Response Meanwhile, Cheung has denied the allegations

However, Cheung has reportedly denied the allegations leveled against him. He said, "I haven't received any details about the case from Bastian or the police, so I can't comment on the same. I can state that I wasn't part of any deal with Bastian regarding their investment deal." "I have not signed any contracts with them and I haven't received any payments," he added.

Work Who is Kelvin Cheung?