It has been six months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, but his family and fans are still yearning for closure. Marking his six-month death anniversary, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a heartfelt note remembering her late brother. Three central agencies are currently investigating the case that shook India. Here's more on this.

Sharing the picture of a candle on Instagram, Shweta penned an emotional post, with the hashtag #Oath4SSR. "I pledge to fight for justice until we know the whole truth. May God guide us and show us the way," she captioned the post. Shweta, as well as countless fans, have been praying for justice in the young actor's case.

Yesterday, actor Shekhar Suman also remembered Sushant ahead of his six-month death anniversary, urging the late actor's fans to participate in a digital protest for him. "Why are we all still crying for justice? Is there any hope left? Tomorrow, let's each one of us unite and raise our voices. #SSRDigitalProtest (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

The Hindi movie industry lost one of its most promising stars on June 14 this year, when Sushant Singh Rajput died by alleged suicide at the age of 34. It came as a shock to everyone, with his family, friends, and fans alleging foul play in his death. However, an expert panel of doctors has since ruled out the possibility of homicide.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was permitted to take over the case on August 19. Besides, the Enforcement Directorate launched a probe into allegations of money laundering, while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating alleged drug abuse in the film industry.

In September, Sushant's last girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the NCB under the alleged drug link in his death case. While Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October, Showik was released earlier this month. Apart from them, actors such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Arjun Rampal were also questioned.

