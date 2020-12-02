Almost three months after he was arrested, actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty has been granted bail in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Showik, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 4, was granted bail by a special court in Mumbai. Rhea was released on bail earlier in October. Here are more details.

Details Showik had applied for bail in November

After being denied bail several times, Showik had applied once again in the first week of November. As per reports, the special court cited the recent Supreme Court judgement that statements and confessions before an NCB officer are not admissible evidence. Along with Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested on drugs-related charges.

Quote 'All allegations pertain to small quantities'

"In the facts and circumstances of the present case, given that no commercial quantity has been alleged in respect of the applicant, there has been no recovery from the applicant and that all allegations pertain only to small quantities," Showik had said in bail plea.

Details Earlier, his bail plea was rejected

In October, while Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, Showik was not given any relief. The court had said that there was enough evidence to prove Showik's links with drug dealing and procurement of banned drugs. Earlier, the anti-drugs agency had accused Rhea of being "an active member of a drugs syndicate."

Case Sushant had died by alleged suicide on June 14