Dewald Brevis breaks this elite T20I record of Virat Kohli

South African dasher Dewald Brevis has broken Indian batting talisman Virat Kohli 's record for most T20I sixes against Australia in Australia. Brevis hit a blistering 53 runs off just 26 balls, including one four and six towering sixes, in the third and final T20I of the series in Cairns, albeit in a losing cause. His performance helped him surpass Kohli's tally of 12 sixes in 10 matches Down Under.

Match highlights Brevis shines with 6 maximums Brevis's explosive innings included a six that landed on the roof of the stadium. He reached his half-century in just 22 balls as SA finished at 172/7. Despite South Africa losing the series decider, Brevis's performance was a highlight as he became the first-ever visiting batter to hit 10-plus sixes in a T20I series against the home team Down Under. Brevis finished the series with 14 maximums.

Game progression Maxwell guides Australia to victory Chasing 173, the Aussies could not have asked for a better start as Mitchell Marsh dominated a 66-run opening partnership with Travis Head (18). However, the team faced a collapse, losing six wickets for just 56 runs. Despite this, Glenn Maxwell took control of the game, winning it for Australia and securing the three-match T20I series 2-1. His unbeaten 62 meant Australia (173/8) prevailed on the penultimate ball.