02 Dec 2020
Heart-touching! MCU colleagues, co-stars celebrate Chadwick Boseman's 44th birthday
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
Chadwick Boseman turned 44 this November 29. The only difference? It's his first birthday in heaven.
Boseman, who died in August this year, is one such actor who touched many lives.
His Marvel colleagues, of course, weren't left behind.
To mark his birthday in a special manner this year, all the Avengers assembled again to remember their inimitable teammate.
And it's so emotional!
About
The clip: Boseman's birthday celebration from 'Infinity War' set
Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk, shared a clip from the sets of Avengers: Infinity War, in which Wakanda king T'Challa aka Black Panther aka Boseman was seen celebrating his birthday.
The unforgettable smile of Boseman was seen again, as he embraced Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Danai Gurira, while the crew comprising co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans sang the "Happy Birthday" song.
Comments
"Wishing we could time travel back to this moment"
Sharing the video on Instagram, Ruffalo wrote the following caption: "Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @ChadwickBoseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment."
Michael B Jordan, who played N'Jadaka or Black Panther antagonist Killmonger, wrote "Continue watching over us King. Happy Birthday. Miss you," as his Instagram caption along with a black-and-white snap with Boseman.
Instagram Post
The clip shows Boseman blushing as everyone sings "happy birthday"
A post shared by markruffalo on
Memories
Many of Boseman's co-stars celebrated his 44th birthday
Apart from his Marvel colleagues, several other of his co-stars got together to celebrate his 44th birthday.
Viola Davis, who co-starred with Boseman in the Netflix drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, wrote, "Happy birthday in heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me!! I love you."
Chadwick's brother Kevin shared a sorrowful image of flowers on Instagram that bloomed on that very day.
Details
Irreparable loss: Marvel is still not over Boseman's death
Marvel Studios updated its Black Panther intro with stills of T'Challa and Boseman's on-set clips flashing through alphabets.
Marvel was devastated by the unexpected death of the actor due to Stage 4 colon cancer on August 28, 2020.
Letitia Wright had trashed media queries of Boseman's replacement as Marvel negated rumors of Boseman's CGI remake for the sequel, starting the shoot in July 2021.